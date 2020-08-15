Menu
Another four Victorians have died as the state records 303 new COVID-19 cases.
Victorian COVID-19 death toll drops

Ellen Ransley
15th Aug 2020 9:26 AM

Victoria's death toll has risen by four as 303 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the 24 hours to Saturday.

It's a decrease from the 372 new infections the state recorded on Friday, and one of the lowest daily death tolls in previous weeks.

It comes after Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said the stage 4 lockdowns had seen the state turn a corner in controlling the devastating second wave.

Concerns remain about regional Victoria after Geelong, Ballarat and Bendigo all record new virus infections.

Premier Daniel Andrews is expected to address the media later on Saturday today to provide more information.

Originally published as Victorian COVID-19 death toll drops

