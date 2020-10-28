Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Victoria records two new virus cases

by Anthony Piovesan
28th Oct 2020 8:55 AM

 

Victoria has recorded two new coronavirus cases on Wednesday and two more deaths.

It takes the state's death toll to 819.

It comes after Victoria recorded no new cases on Monday - the first time in 139 days, and then again on Tuesday.

Melbourne's 14-day rolling average is well below the safe threshold of five, falling from 2.8 to 2.7 overnight. There are three cases from an unknown source.

Regional Victoria's 14-day rolling average has now hit zero.

 

Chin Chin Melbourne restaurant owner Chris Lucas prepares to reopen with the help of Stephen Giderson from Whizz Cleaning. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Paul Jeffers
Chin Chin Melbourne restaurant owner Chris Lucas prepares to reopen with the help of Stephen Giderson from Whizz Cleaning. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Paul Jeffers

 

Some venues, such as Prahran steakhouse Angus & Bon, were even that eager to get back trading they reopened at midnight.

Retailers Kmart and Spotlight also opened for business at midnight with lines of customers stretching down hundreds of metres down the street.

Premier Daniel Andrews will front the media later on Wednesday.

 

 

 

Originally published as Victoria records two new virus cases

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID: What you can and can’t do in Qld right now

        Premium Content COVID: What you can and can’t do in Qld right now

        News Deputy Premier Steven Miles has ruled out any changes to restrictions this weekend, saying border changes will be considered as the state enters Stage 5.

        Glorious arrival welcomed by Rose City gardeners

        Premium Content Glorious arrival welcomed by Rose City gardeners

        News The spring rain has prompted some delicious innovation in the kitchen.

        Man busted with weed, bong and homemade weapon

        Premium Content Man busted with weed, bong and homemade weapon

        News The Stanthorpe man used furniture and wood to craft himself the dangerous item.

        REVEALED: Plans for Southern Downs newest brewery

        Premium Content REVEALED: Plans for Southern Downs newest brewery

        Business JOBS AND MORE: ‘Exciting’ new craft brewery and restaurant signposted for city hub.