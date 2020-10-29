Menu
Victoria records three new virus cases

by Anthony Piovesan
29th Oct 2020 7:54 AM

 

Victoria has recorded three new coronavirus cases on Thursday and no further deaths.

The state's death toll to 819.

It comes after Victoria recorded no new cases on Monday - the first time in 139 days - and then again on Tuesday.

It prompted the government to ease restrictions where 16,200 retail stores reopened on Wednesday, along with 5800 cafes and restaurants, 1000 beauty salons and 800 pubs.

Melbourne's 14-day rolling average is well below the safe threshold of five, falling from 2.7 to 2.4 overnight. There are four cases from an unknown source.

Regional Victoria's 14-day rolling average remains at zero.

Premier Daniel Andrews will front the media later on Thursday.

 

Harry Scott and Olivia Campbell enjoy breakfast at a South Melbourne cafe as Melbourne reopens after a long COVID lockdown. Picture: NCA NewsWire/ David Crosling
