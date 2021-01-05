Menu
Victoria has recorded three new infections as the number of sites exposed to the virus grows
Health

Victoria records three new cases

by Anthony Piovesan
5th Jan 2021 8:15 AM

Victoria has recorded three new locally acquired cases of coronavirus on Tuesday as 32,544 Victorians were tested in the past 24 hours.

The Department of Health also confirmed one new case in overseas arrivals.

There are 38 active COVID-19 cases across the state.

It comes as Victoria's health department revealed it has assessed just 175 of 2295 exemption applications for people to enter the state for compassionate or medical reasons.

Acting Premier Jacinta Allan says priority will be given to those trying to access Victoria with medical needs. Picture: David Crosling/NCA NewsWire
Queues of cars remain stranded at the border after the Victorian government deemed the whole of NSW a virus red zone and slammed the border shut to the state over New Year's.

A subsequent outbreak in Victoria has been linked to the cluster in greater Sydney.

In a statement, the Department of Health and Human Services said it had worked through 175 exemptions on Sunday.

"In all cases, those applying have provided evidence of negative COVID-19 tests. More staff are being deployed to speed up this process," it said.

Acting Premier Jacinta Allan is expected to front the media later on Tuesday.

