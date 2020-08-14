Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

OUTBREAK GROWS: Victoria records 372 cases, 14 deaths

14th Aug 2020 8:57 AM

 

 

Authorities in Victoria have confirmed 372 new infections and 14 deaths linked to the disease. It comes after the 287 new cases and eight deaths yesterday. 

 

This is 94 more cases since yesterday, but the seven-day daily average shows case numbers are still trending downwards.

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks victoria

Just In

    How to tell you are affluent

    How to tell you are affluent
    • 14th Aug 2020 9:36 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Disturbing cruelty claims for Warwick egg farm

        Premium Content Disturbing cruelty claims for Warwick egg farm

        News SHOCKING FOOTAGE: PETA accuses local farm of animal cruelty following whistleblower allegations.

        Qld continues COVID-free streak

        Qld continues COVID-free streak

        News No new Queensland community COVID-19 cases for 12th day in a row

        School funding mystery: Why won’t Labor reveal spend?

        Premium Content School funding mystery: Why won’t Labor reveal spend?

        Education The government won't reveal the spend for every Queensland electorate

        COVID inspires decision to call Granite Belt home

        Premium Content COVID inspires decision to call Granite Belt home

        News After losing their jobs in the pandemic, this couple left Victoria and made a big...