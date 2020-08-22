Menu
Victoria records 182 new cases

by Staff Writers
22nd Aug 2020 10:56 AM

Victoria has recorded 182 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths, with infections dropping below 200 for the second time in five weeks. 

While it's another positive sign for the state, having reported 179 infections and nine deaths yesterday, chief health officer Brett Sutton told reporters yesterday there's a "smorgasboard of factors" to consider before Melbourne's stage four lockdown can be eased. 

"We are looking to get to zero community transmission if it is feasible," Professor Sutton said. 

"And so that means that there are lots of caveats around what our numbers are." 

It comes as Queensland reported nine new cases of COVID-19, with six of those linked to an emerging cluster at the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre in Wacol. 

The outbreak has triggered new restrictions on gatherings and aged care facilities "effective immediately", with the state's chief health officer Jeanette Young asking "every Queenslander" to be "ultra cautious this weekend". 

"Follow your plans. I know Queenslanders are very, very good at planning for any situation," Dr Young told reporters. 

"You know if you're at higher risk were you to get this infection. This is maybe the weekend to have a weekend at home." 

Dr Young warned there's a "significant chance" more cases linked to the cluster will be reported over the weekend.

