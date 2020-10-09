Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Victoria records 11 new virus cases

by Anthony Piovesan
9th Oct 2020 7:35 AM

 

Victoria has recorded 11 more coronavirus cases and no new deaths for the second day in a row, the Department of Health confirmed on Friday.

It means Melbourne's crucial 14-day virus average dropped to 9.4, with health authorities imploring that figure must be around five for the Government to consider easing restrictions on October 19.

Regional Victoria's 14-day average is 0.4.

Another day where COVID-19 cases stubbornly remain above 10 narrowed the chances Melbourne will reach its target to reopen by October 19, with the Premier on Thursday saying he could not rule out adding more stages into the road map out of lockdown.

"We will look to make as many changes as we safely can," Daniel Andrews said.

"Whatever we can give back, whatever we can loosen, then of course we will. But safety has to guide us."

Daniel Andrews will front the media later on Thursday.

Originally published as Victoria records 11 new virus cases

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        JOBS, JOBS, JOBS: 5 agricultural jobs available right now

        Premium Content JOBS, JOBS, JOBS: 5 agricultural jobs available right now

        News There is a huge demand for agricultural workers on the Granite Belt.

        Qld’s ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ jobs boom

        Premium Content Qld’s ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ jobs boom

        Environment Sunshine State could be clean energy world leader, creating 25,000 jobs

        $6M INFLUX: Art Trail’s five-year plan for Granite Belt

        Premium Content $6M INFLUX: Art Trail’s five-year plan for Granite Belt

        News Thousands of tourists are expected to flock to the region for the three-day...

        Tax cuts for Queenslanders in time for Christmas

        Premium Content Tax cuts for Queenslanders in time for Christmas

        News Tax cuts for Christmas: Timing of cash splash revealed