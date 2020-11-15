Victims savagely beaten in double home invasion

Timothy James Braeckmans has been declared a serious violent offender after he was sentenced for two violent home invasions.

A MAN involved in two terrifying home invasions in 2019 has been sentenced to nine year's imprisonment and declared a serious violent offender.

Timothy James Braeckmans, 40, pleaded guilty in the Gladstone District Court on November 6 to burglary by break in the night with violence, armed robbery with violence, wilful damage, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a vehicle, burglary with violence in company, robbery in company and grievous bodily harm.

The court heard the events occurred in late 2019, four months after Braeckmans had been release from custody in June.

Braeckmans had sold a toolbox to his victim, which went missing the next day. Out of fear the victim would make a complaint to the police, Braeckmans entered his home before viciously beating him.

The victim, who is in his 60s and lived with his mother in her 90s, was beaten so badly he has no memory of events following the first blow.

At one point Braeckmans used a torch to attack the man.

The victim was injured so severely he sustained a skull fracture, black eyes and cuts to the forehead and spent two days in hospital.

During the invasion Braeckmans stole jewellery, wallet, medication and a tablet but most significantly a Commodore car.

Less than 24 hours later Braeckmans, offended again, this time paired with a juvenile co-accused.

Braeckmans drove the stolen car on the Bruce Highway where he approached single lane road works.

Rather than waiting behind stationary vehicles, he hit the accelerator and overtook the waiting cars proceeded against oncoming traffic driving 100km per hour in 60 and 40 zones. It was spotted by a police officer waiting in traffic.

Braeckmans then ditched the Commodore and headed for the home of his second victim who lived in a cabin alone.

Braeckmans entered the cabin where he placed his victim in a chokehold and punched him in the face before dragging him to his bed helped by the co-accused.

Braeckmans demanded the man's car keys and made threats to kill him.

The offenders left the cabin. The victim came close to the vehicle and was pushed so forcefully he fell to the ground and sustained a significant injury, breaking the side mirror of a car in the process.

The fall caused the victim to dislocate his hip which required a replacement.

Police set up a roadblock, but undeterred Braeckmans drove directly into a police car before he was tasered.

Crown prosecutor Samantha O'Rourke told the court it must act protectively to ensure the community was safe from the violent offender.

Defence barrister Scott Moon said the violent offending in his client's criminal history had stemmed from a work injury and a relationship breakdown which caused him to turn to meth.

Mr Moon asked the court to consider the gaps in his client's criminal history and said it did not demonstrate someone who regularly resorted to violence.

He asked the court to also note the torch used in the first attack was found at the property and not planned to be used.

"He regrets his actions, he's quite ashamed of his actions," Mr Moon said.

"He is extremely sorry for that occurring."

Judge Michael Burnett said Braeckmans' escalation in offending suggested a need for stronger community protection.

Judge Burnett sentenced Braeckmans to nine year's imprisonment with 153 days declared already served in pre-sentence custody.

He also declared Braeckmans a serious violent offender.