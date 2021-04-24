Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police investigating a suspicious house fire at Raceview.
Police investigating a suspicious house fire at Raceview.
Crime

Victim of suspicious house fire still fighting for life

kaitlyn smith
24th Apr 2021 10:00 AM | Updated: 11:28 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN seriously injured in a suspicious house fire at Raceview continues to fight for his life in a Brisbane hospital.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed the victim, believed to be in his 40s, remained in critical condition as of 8am on Saturday.

The victim was rushed to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with burns to his arms and legs and abdominal and facial injuries.

RELATED: Multiple offenders behind fire, assault

Police cordon off Mahogany St at Raceview following a house fire and disturbance early Friday morning.
Police cordon off Mahogany St at Raceview following a house fire and disturbance early Friday morning.

It is alleged multiple people attacked the man at the Mahogany St property about 4.45am on Friday morning.

It is further alleged the group went on to start a fire inside the property.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze in the roof structure of the low-set brick house about 5.30am with four crews attending.

Police investigate a suspicious house fire with a man sustaining life-threatening injuries in the blaze.
Police investigate a suspicious house fire with a man sustaining life-threatening injuries in the blaze.

RELATED: Neighbours in 'quiet street' stunned as man fights for life

The Queensland Police spokeswoman said charges were yet to be laid.

She would not confirm whether any arrests had been made.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

police investigation raceview property royal brisbane women's hospital suspicious house fire
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stanthorpe Border Post enters exciting new era

        Stanthorpe Border Post enters exciting new era

        News Our new website platform is just around the corner. Here is everything you need to know.

        Shameful toll: Three dead in 61 days since state’s DV pledge

        Premium Content Shameful toll: Three dead in 61 days since state’s DV pledge

        Crime Mum becomes third alleged Qld DV murder victim in two months

        Patient, 93, left waiting as Premier grandstands

        Premium Content Patient, 93, left waiting as Premier grandstands

        Health Elderly Qld woman left waiting four hours at hospital after fall

        FULL LIST: Stanthorpe Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Stanthorpe Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Stanthorpe Magistrates Court on Wednesday.