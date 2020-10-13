Veterans’ push to improve housing for ‘hidden’ residents

HELP FOR VETERANS: Stanthorpe’s RSL Sub Branch are appealing to the SDRC for assistance securing affordable land.

HELP FOR VETERANS: Stanthorpe’s RSL Sub Branch are appealing to the SDRC for assistance securing affordable land.

THE lack of affordable housing on the Granite Belt has prompted the Stanthorpe RSL Sub-Branch to take steps to fill the void.

The sub-branch is currently in discussions with Southern Downs Regional Council to secure council-owned land at an affordable price.

President Martin Corbett said the not-for-profit organisation was looking to help the region’s growing homeless population.

“We’re looking at building some veteran accommodation because there’s nothing here for homeless people,” Mr Corbett said.

“If you speak with other not-for-profit organisations, they’ll tell you that we do have the numbers here every week of people who are homeless.”

Mr Corbett said they were looking to build three two-bedroom units, with funding likely to be secured from state and federal government grants.

The region is home to about 160 veterans, according to Mr Corbett.

“The veterans are no different, some of these people have come back from overseas and are injured. All we’re trying to do is give them another purpose,” he said.

“It would make for very affordable accommodation.

“We have to help ourselves and the accommodation is something I think is a good 10 or 15 years overdue.”

The proposal will be put before the council in the upcoming general meeting.

“(Council) see the value in it but it’s a long-term project, it’s not something we can do overnight,” he said.

“The sooner we get things moving, the better.

“We only get money from raffles, bingo and the service club – we’re not rich but we need to do something about what is happening here.”

MORE STANTHORPE STORIES:

Rural fireys find new home with $20K grant

RANSACKED: Applethorpe dealership’s shock break-in

6M INFLUX: Art Trail’s five-year plan for Granite Belt

Motel owners find new use for family home

ONES TO WATCH: Developments to watch in Stanthorpe