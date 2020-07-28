Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Member for Herbert Phillip Thompson presented Army Veteran and Veterans' Project Manager at Rheinmetall Defence Australia Paul Warren with the Prime Minister’s Veterans’ Employer of the Year Award. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Member for Herbert Phillip Thompson presented Army Veteran and Veterans' Project Manager at Rheinmetall Defence Australia Paul Warren with the Prime Minister’s Veterans’ Employer of the Year Award. Picture: Alix Sweeney
News

Veteran leads way in paving new future

Caitlan Charles
by and CAITLAN CHARLES
28th Jul 2020 12:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PAUL Warren knows what it means to develop a meaningful career after leaving the Australian Defence Force.

Mr Warren and his employer Rheinmetall Defence Australia won the Prime Minister's Veterans' Employer of the Year - Large award, months after the official ceremony was cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rheinmetall, which specialise in military vehicles, weapons and ammunition, was one of 129 nominations for the 2020 Awards.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Mr Warren said it was important to give back to the veteran community.

"I found it really tough, myself, when I left defence … and I was diagnosed with PTSD," Mr Warren said.

"These young men and women have got a lot of life left after they've finished roles in Defence so why shouldn't they have a meaningful job to get up to?"

Member for Herbert Phillip Thompson presented Army Veteran and Veterans' Project Manager at Rheinmetall Defence Australia Paul Warren with the Prime Minister’s Veterans’ Employer of the Year Award. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Member for Herbert Phillip Thompson presented Army Veteran and Veterans' Project Manager at Rheinmetall Defence Australia Paul Warren with the Prime Minister’s Veterans’ Employer of the Year Award. Picture: Alix Sweeney

 

Herbert MP Phillip Thompson said it was a fantastic achievement for Rheinmetall Defence Australia and Mr Warren, who is the Veteran Engagement Program manager.

Originally published as Veteran leads way in paving new future

More Stories

business employment jobs veterans

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CASH LIFELINES: Six payments you could claim today

        premium_icon CASH LIFELINES: Six payments you could claim today

        Community Low on funds? Here’s a list of packages you can apply for today to ease that burden.

        Storm King Dam’s timely cash injection

        premium_icon Storm King Dam’s timely cash injection

        Community A recent round of government funding will see maintenance work undertaken at the...

        NAMED: Stanthorpe’s drink/drug driving offenders

        premium_icon NAMED: Stanthorpe’s drink/drug driving offenders

        News Here are those who fronted court today for driving under the influence of drugs or...

        Man accused of raping woman during drug deal

        premium_icon Man accused of raping woman during drug deal

        News The Southern Downs man is accused of sexually assaulting the woman after supplying...