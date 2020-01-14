Vet golfers to take over course

OUTING: Darling Downs Veterans Golfers will head to Stanthorpe Golf Club on Monday for a day of competition.

VETERAN golfers will descend on Stanthorpe Golf Club on Monday.

The Darling Downs Veterans Golf group will take over the course for a day of competition.

Members hail from as far away as Crows Nest, Cecil Plains and Laidley, with several members from Stanthorpe.

“We are one of about 21 veteran districts in Queensland,” group committee member Mark Roggenkamp said.

“Every Monday we go and play somewhere in our area.”

To be part of the group, you have to be over 55 and a member of a golf club somewhere within the Darling Downs.

“We already have a number of players from Stanthorpe.

“There’s 17 clubs that our members are members of.

“We’ve got just over 300 total members.”

Obviously not all of those will hit up Stanthorpe on Mondya, with roughly 50 expected.

“If we turned up at Stanthorpe with 300 – one, they’d be delighted and two, they’d be thinking ‘how the hell do we organise this’.

“So I think we’ve got about 40 or 50 coming down so far.”

The day is a single stableford, shotgun start at 9am.

Any other interested Stanthorpe player’s just have to meet the criteria and pay a $15 fee to be a member of the group.

Mr Roggenkamp, a member of Toowoomba Golf Club Middle Ridge, said the contingent enjoy getting around the region.

But, it has made for some sad viewing of late.

“All the courses look pretty sick.

“I’ve played the last two days at the Ridge and let me tell you nothing can beat rain.

“When it’s this sort of dry it doesn’t matter which course it is.

“Clubs concentrate on tees and greens and the fairways have to look after themselves.

“Generally, most courses are looking as dry as they’ve ever been.

“I play with a member there at Middle Ridge who has been playing for 68 years and it is as dry as he’s ever seen it,” he said.

For any veteran players not registered but wanting to play, head to Stanthorpe Golf Club around 8am on Monday to get sorted.