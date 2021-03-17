Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Very real risk to Australia': PM warning

17th Mar 2021 8:57 AM

 

A COVID-19 catastrophe unfolding in a neighbouring nation has prompted Scott Morrison to take drastic and immediate action to protect Australians.

Papua New Guinea is dealing with an alarming rise in daily coronavirus cases, which the prime minister has branded a "great concern".

Mr Morrison said the outbreak in PNG presents a "very real risk" to Australia and, as a result, a number of restrictions will be brought in.

From midnight tonight all passenger flights from PNG to Cairns will be suspended for a fortnight, with authorities to reassess the situation after that time.

All charter flights from the country to Australia will also be suspended, apart from limited exemptions such as medevac and other critical flights.

All outbound travel exemptions by Australians to PNG will be suspended, unless you are an essential worker. FIFO workers will not be included in the list of exempted parties.

Australia will also be offering more medical support to the neighbouring country, with more medical supplies and vaccines to be shipped out from next week.

 

More to come

More Stories

australia coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health png vaccine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Talent drain as ‘irreplaceable’ workers flee tourism jobs

        Premium Content Talent drain as ‘irreplaceable’ workers flee tourism jobs

        Business Tourism traditionally accounts for one in nine Queensland jobs but bosses fear losing an entire generation of experience as workers desert the industry.

        Cops raise concerns over new DV rule

        Premium Content Cops raise concerns over new DV rule

        Crime New rule for police to prioritise DV calls met with criticism

        Community group calls in police over Facebook ‘verbal rape’

        Premium Content Community group calls in police over Facebook ‘verbal rape’

        News Organisers of newly formed group stand up to sexist troll, taking them to...

        WHEN DISASTER STRIKES: Floods, fires that defined a decade

        Premium Content WHEN DISASTER STRIKES: Floods, fires that defined a decade

        News These are some of the most life-changing disasters to hit the Southern Downs: