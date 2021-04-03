Venue under fire after ‘very annoying Asians’ receipt

The messages on Snapchat.

A Brisbane venue has come under fire after a receipt titled "two very annoying Asians" emerged on a social media account linked to a manager.

Alec Madara told The Sunday Mail a story emerged on Snapchat yesterday from Shay Hayston, who is listed as being involved in several Brisbane venues.

Mr Hayston lists the No.5 cafe, Froth on Brunswick and the Stand which is a well-known LGBTQI venue, on his social media profiles.

Froth's website, which has the Stand and No.5 Cafe logos, states he is a joint owner.

Mr Madara said the "two very annoying Asians" post came up from Mr Hayston, with the caption in the picture saying "Omg I love my staff" with laughing faces.

The menu items on the receipt are sold at the Froth. It's not suggested that Mr Hayston made the receipt.

"This is not OK," Mr Madara told The Courier-Mail.

"I'm gay and part of a minority group and if someone had described me as an 'annoying gay' on a ticket or a receipt, that would just not be OK to me.

"How many descriptions like this have been given to people because this is where they are describing where the orders go.

"If you are part of a minority group you are not going to find this acceptable.

"Was the intention to be racist? I couldn't say, that's not for me to decide, society can have their viewpoints and talk about it, I just know it didn't sit with me well."

Mr Hayston has been contacted for comment. The Stand subsequently posted a message online after the venue's name was shared in posts.

"We at The Stand pride ourselves on being an inclusive and accepting safe space for all," the message said.

"Earlier today behaviour took place at one of our sister venues and on a personal social media account that we as staff of The Stand do not condone or support.

"We will be further addressing the matter tomorrow.

Freddie Wintrip, who said he was the manager of the Stand, later posted on Facebook and apologised for "recent events".

"Whilst this incident did not happen at The Stand nor were any of our beautiful performers, staff or patrons involved, it did happen within our shared space," he wrote.

"This behaviour is truly unacceptable and I can not condone it."

Mr Wintrip said "many of us know the people involved in this incident."

"They have in the past done incredible things for our community. However they have made a very ignorant mistake. A mistake they must learn from, apologise and educate themselves on."

The Stand share venue space with Froth on Brunswick.

Royce MacDonald also took to social media this afternoon to speak of his upset at the post.

"In light of recent events that have occurred at Froth on Brunswick, I have decided to step down from all of my responsibilities with The Stand," he wrote.

"I will not condone such behaviour and will not perform there until I see a full, meaningful resolution.

"It is with such a heavy heart that I am having to make this decision as myself and my partner Freddie have worked so tirelessly to make The Stand a place that everyone feels welcomed, appreciated and celebrated. The actions that took place yesterday at the sister venue have really tainted that and do not align with this.

"I love The Stand and everyone I have worked with there over the past year, so I really hope this issue can be resolved."

When contacted for comment an email from Froth and Co said:

"The stand Instagram and Facebook has done a post, in relation to receipt that was posted," the message said.

"We will make no comments until tomorrow as we are taking actions to rectify this issue."

