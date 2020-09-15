VIDEO: Vegan protesters take action at abattoir

A GROUP of 10 vegan protesters attempted to block the entrance to the Highchester Abattoir at Beaudesert in a bid to raise awareness of what they said was the inhumane treatment of animals inside the processing centre.

A group of activists entered the abattoir previously and placed hidden cameras which captured scenes they say violate the animals rights.

The footage shows an abattoir worker using his foot to break the neck of a calf before it is sent to the killing floor.

"I will never forget the cries of the calves, pigs and sheep, in the holding pens." activist Mo Orr said.

"We know welfare breaches are common in slaughterhouses, and it's always the activists who expose it. But even the highest of welfare standards, as seen in countless videos and in these videos here, are violent.

"The act of slaughter is a violent one and it can never be humane."

The protested had intended to barricade the entrance but chose to hold a vigil nearby, fearing excessive fines for trespassing that were introduced recently.

"We have taken the peaceful option," Ms Orr said.

The activists timed the protest to coincide with the sale of the abattoir.

Elder Real Estate has produced a video highlighting the processing centre, but Ms Orr said it ignore the reality of what occurred inside.

"We don't want the abattoir sold, we want it shut down," she said.

Highchester Meats was contacted for comment, but it declined the offer.

***WARNING DISTRESSING CONTENT*** Inside Highchester: ***WARNING DISTRESSING CONTENT*** Supplied footage from inside Highchester Meats abattoir by Aussie Farms, Animal Liberation Qld and Animal Activists Qld.

