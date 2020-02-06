Menu
An angry vegan woman has been filmed screaming at customers.
Offbeat

'Cows have souls': Vegan goes on furious Macca’s rant

by NZ Herald
6th Feb 2020 11:06 AM

A VEGAN has been filmed having a screaming rant at a McDonald's restaurant.

The clip, posted to Reddit and TikTok shows a young woman protesting in the McDonald's restaurant in Hawera on New Zealand's North Island, the NZ Herald reports.

"There are cows on the f***ing ship and they are alive and they have souls," she screams.

It is believed she was protesting about a livestock ship departing Port Taranaki on Friday, transporting 4000 cows to China for farming.

"And you don't give a f***, all of you in this room," she says.

"I hope when you die, you get to meet those souls."

"Do you cows have souls?" a McDonald's customer asks, before he was met with a furious, "Yes, you f***er!" from the young woman.

She approaches customers who laugh at her emotional rant.

She is then asked to leave by a McDonald's staff member, who threatens to call the police.

The incident took place at a McDonald's restaurant in New Zealand. Picture: TikTok
The woman and her friend were then led out of the store by staff.

The woman was protesting about livestock ships transporting cows to China, the Daily Mail reports.

Users on social media criticised the woman for her actions.

"This lot don't help anyone," one user commented.

"People like this young woman do more harm than good because they polarise the argument."

Another agreed that the woman's actions went too far.

"When will they understand this is the wrong way to change people's minds … all they are doing is making people want to eat more meat out of spite rather than berating," a Reddit user said.

Another stood up for the woman's actions: "As a vegan, I completely sympathise with how she's feeling. It's kind of maddening living in a society that pretends to be civilised by condones such cruelty."

Customers can be heard laughing in the background. Picture: TikTok
The clip has since been removed from Reddit.

A McDonald's spokesperson confirmed to the Daily Mail a person was acting in an aggressive manner at the Hawera restaurant and said staff intervened effectively to diffuse the situation.

The woman's heated protest comes after McDonald's NZ released a McVeggie burger, and released a disclaimer stating the burger wasn't actually vegetarian, because it was cooked with the same equipment used to cook chicken.

This story originally appeared in the NZ Herald and has been reproduced with permission

