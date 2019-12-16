Valleys to see out year atop competition ladder

Valleys captain Damian Anderson with teammates Curtis Allen and Cameron Crestani. The trio were Valleys most deadly with the bat on the weekend.

Valleys captain Damian Anderson with teammates Curtis Allen and Cameron Crestani. The trio were Valleys most deadly with the bat on the weekend.

CRICKET: Another round of T20 matches occurred on Saturday. Souths easily accounted for Tenterfield, while Valleys got the job done against Wanderers.

Tenterfield won the toss, but that is about all that went right for them.

They were bundled out for just 62 in the 15th over.

Will Smith was the surprise destroyer for Souths, taking 4-10 off his 4 overs.

While Alex Cameron and Ned O’Reilly got 2 each.

Souths reply turned out to be a walk in the park. They lost just 1 wicket, with 11.1 overs to spare. Tom Bonner got some batting practice, helping himself to 39* off 27.

On CF White Oval, Wanderers won the toss and fielded. They did a reasonable job to restrict the undefeated Valleys to 7-117 off their 20 overs.

Curtis Allen (32), Cameron Crestani (26) and Damian Anderson (36) all did their part to post the competitive tally.

Jamie Carnell had the best bowling returns with 3-28. Brock Patti also grabbed 2 wickets.

As has become the norm this year, Valleys bowling strangled the opposition batsmen. They gave Wanderers little room to get their scoring rate moving.

Wanderers only managed to reach 7-92 off their 20 overs. Jamie Carnell was once again the top scorer with 43.

Pleasingly for Wanderers, they have not been bowled out yet this season. Cameron Crestani had the best bowling returns with 3-10.

With one more week until the Christmas break, Valleys sit on 30, RSL 22, Wanderers and Souths on 14 and Tenterfield are still winless.

Next week Wanderers venture to Shirley Park in Tenterfield, while RSL and Souths meet on Sheehan Oval.

The defending champions, Valleys, have a bye and will round out the year sitting a top the competition ladder. In the player of the year ratings, RSL’s Sam Dowie, Wanderers Jame Carnell and Valleys Cameron Crestani lead the way.