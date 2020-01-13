Valleys crash to first loss of the season

THE weekends’ fixtures were T20 format to accommodate the Sunday’ representative games. A recycled water sprinkler malfunction on Sheehan Oval meant that both games were played consecutively on CF White Oval.

RSL reminded everyone they are a force to be reckoned with, thumping the undefeated Valleys. While Souths bounced back from their surprise loss to Tenterfield to post an important and nailbiting win over third place rivals, Wanderers.

In the first game, Valleys batted first and capitulated to be all out for 37. While they were missing some of their better players, nothing can be taken away from the RSL bowling performance. Sam Dowie had eye-catching returns of 4-3. Josh Wren and Tom Garland also grabbed a brace each.

Sam Dowie then laid to rest any doubt it was the pitches fault, belting 27* and getting RSL home in 7 overs. RSL lost 2 wickets and Steve Martin got both of them.

In the second game Souths decided to have a bat first.

Souths compiled their runs at a steady pace and Wanderers remained disciplined enough with their bowling and fielding. In the end Souths ended up with a modest target of 4-109 off their 20 overs. Most batsmen chipped in; Ben Staley 20, Liam Lanza 33, Harry Williams 20 and Zac Hendry 22* made decent contributions. As per usual, Andrew Einam was the pick of the Wanderers bowlers.

In reply Wanderers got a bit too confident, cruising at 1-42 in the 8th over. Then a batting collapse ensued and Wanderers came up short, ending up with 9-105. Harry Williams was a standout bowler causing the bulk of Wanderers woes, taking 5-20. Jamie Carnell offered the most resistance with 32.

The results made for some interesting movements on the ladder. Valleys are still on top (34), but RSL are nipping at their heals (30). Souths win puts them even with Wanderers (18), although Wanderers have a clearly better percentage. Tenterfield bring up the rear (4). Next weeks sees Valleys and Souths play, while RSL take on Tenterfield.