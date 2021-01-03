Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Pfizer Vaccine: Everything you need to know
News

Vaccine rollout ‘ahead of schedule’

by Kathryn Bermingham
3rd Jan 2021 7:02 PM

Australia's contract with a coronavirus vaccine provider has been finalised and the national rollout is "ahead of schedule", Health Minister Greg Hunt says.

If it successfully passes approval processes, 51 million doses of the Novavax vaccine will be made available in Australia - enough to vaccinate the entire population.

Mr Hunt said he was pleased with the pace of the process so far, with all vaccines set to be distributed by October.

"We remain not only on track but ahead of schedule for our vaccine rollout and, indeed, it's in a very similar position to New Zealand," he said on Sunday.

"Our goal is very clear: to make sure that every Australian who seeks to be vaccinated is given free, voluntary and universal access to vaccination, with that to be completed during 2021."

Originally published as Vaccine rollout 'ahead of schedule'

More Stories

coronavirus covid vaccine editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SOAKED: Town receives 100mm+ deluge in just one hour

        Premium Content SOAKED: Town receives 100mm+ deluge in just one hour

        News The small Southern Downs town faced severe weather warnings during the downpour.

        SHOCKING OUTBURST: Man trashes home in violent rage

        Premium Content SHOCKING OUTBURST: Man trashes home in violent rage

        News The Stanthorpe man punched a wall hard enough to break his hand, with his 11yo...

        Man flown to hospital after barbecue explosion

        Premium Content Man flown to hospital after barbecue explosion

        News The man suffered several facial burns after a barbecue exploded on a Southern Downs...

        ‘Divided’: Town split over controversial parkland

        Premium Content ‘Divided’: Town split over controversial parkland

        News Some residents believe a multimillion-dollar development could come at the cost of...