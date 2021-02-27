Vaccine overdose doctor was sanctioned before

The doctor at the centre of the COVID vaccine bungle has been identified, and it has been revealed he has been sanctioned before following complaints.

THE doctor at the centre of the Queensland vaccine bungle this week has been revealed as Sujoy Roychowdhury.

Dr Roychowdhury issued two elderly patients overdoses of the Pfizer vaccine at a Brisbane aged-care centre.

He had previously been sanctioned by the national health regulator over the inappropriate prescription of medicinal cannabis, The Australian reported on Saturday.

Dr Roychowdhury, who holds a medical degree from the University of Tasmania, had conditions placed on his licence by the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency after complaints over his practice.

Dr Roychowdhury was barred from possessing, supplying, prescribing or administering any natural or synthetic medicine cannabis products and was required to be supervised at any practice that employed him.

A senior practice manager or other senior representative overseeing Dr Roychowdhury's practice was required to submit monthly reports to the regulator certifying that the doctor was complying with the restrictions.

Dr Roychowdhury was employed by Healthcare Australia, which has a contract to administer COVID-19 vaccinations in aged-care centres in NSW and Queensland.

On Wednesday, he dosed two elderly residents, aged 88 and 94, with four times the correct dosage of Pfizer vaccine. The patients suffered no ill effects.

