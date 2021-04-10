Vaccine blow: How long until life in Qld returns to normal

Benefits of AstraZeneca vaccine still 'outweigh risk' for people over 50

Suspensions of the AstraZeneca vaccine for under 50s could delay the time it takes for Queenslanders' lives to return to normal.

The warning comes as Queensland goes a week without a locally acquired case of COVID-19. One new cases was recorded on Saturday - acquired overseas and detected in hotel quarantine.

There are now 63 active cases across the state.

Blood clot fears around the AstraZeneca jab have authorities scrambling to source an alternative and Queensland chair of the Royal Australian College of GPs Dr Bruce Willett said it could bring disappointing news for the state.

"This means it will be longer until we get herd immunity and our lives back," Dr Willett said.

"It's almost certain that if we don't get a significant amount of the population vaccinated, nastier versions of COVID-19 will continue to arise as we have seen in other parts of the world.

Dr Bruce Willett at Victoria Point Surgery. Pics Tara Croser.

"Luckily in Australia, we do have some more time because we don't have community spread but it's still important to achieve herd immunity as soon as practicable."

Dr Willett said many people being vaccinated in Phase 1b wouldn't be impacted by the new advice because they were older than 50 or suffered a chronic disease.

He said COVID-19 posed more of a threat to them than the complications with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

"Healthcare workers will be affected the most because they are often younger," Dr Willett said.

"It will be difficult to get enough of the Pfizer vaccine to them in the same time."



Dr Willett believed Queensland had the resources to store enough of the Pfizer vaccine to reach herd immunity but there could be issues with sourcing and transporting it.

The Pfizer vaccine has to remain stored at minus 70 Celsius.

Australian Government Department of Health secretary Brendan Murphy said the recalibration was considered out of an abundance of caution, given about four to six people in a million had fallen ill from the vaccine.

Social distancing may be part of Queensland life for a while yet due to the AstraZeneca suspensions. Picture: Kevin Farmer



Despite expected delays in immunisation programs, Dr Willett said he believed the government had made the right decision in heeding the advice of experts and erring on the side of caution.

"That's something Australia has done exceptionally well throughout the pandemic and it's important going forward."

Originally published as Vaccine blow: How long now until life in Qld returns to normal