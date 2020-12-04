Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
There are some lines you don’t cross on the sporting field as a high school football senior has found with America blowing up over the incident.
There are some lines you don’t cross on the sporting field as a high school football senior has found with America blowing up over the incident.
Sport

US ‘disgusted’ by unforgivable act

by Andrew McMurtry
4th Dec 2020 5:38 PM

A Texas high school football star has captured the attention of America but all for the wrong reasons.

In a match between Edinburg High School and Pharr-San Juan-Alamo, Edinburg's senior defensive lineman Emmanuel Duron ran onto the field and put a massive hit on a referee.

Watch LIVE coverage of the NFL Regular Season plus every single game of the Post-Season including Super Bowl LV with ESPN on Kayo. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

The official had just announced that Duron had been disqualified from the game when the incident occurred.

Duron was the district defensive player of the year, and doubles as the team's kicker and punter as well as finding success in wrestling.

The Monitor of McAllen reported the referee had to be assessed in an ambulance for concussion symptoms after the monster hit.

Duron had to be restrained by coaches and teammates and was ultimately escorted from the field by police.

 

 

Ultimately the incident didn't stop Edinburg sealing a 35-21 win to make the playoffs.

It is unclear whether the player will face any criminal charges for the incident.

But social media erupted over the incident.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Brownsville News' Andrew McCulloch called it a "really ugly moment" while also sharing what Duron had seemingly given up in the moment of madness.

"On top having an all-area caliber season on the defensive line for Edinburg High, Duron was positioned to compete for a state wrestling title too. Hard to see that happening now," he wrote on Twitter.

 

Originally published as US 'disgusted' by unforgivable act

football violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warwick fireys battle blaze ‘the size of a house’

        Premium Content Warwick fireys battle blaze ‘the size of a house’

        Weather Emergency services run off their feet as lightning, rain and wild winds cause havoc.

        Stanthorpe community icon honoured with permanent tribute

        Stanthorpe community icon honoured with permanent tribute

        News A lifetime of ‘tireless service’ by this former Southern Downs councillor saw these...

        Brief relief before heatwave back with a vengeance

        Premium Content Brief relief before heatwave back with a vengeance

        Weather Weather: Intense heatwave to return, leading into next week

        Damning figure that shows Budget is a bust

        Premium Content Damning figure that shows Budget is a bust

        Politics Qld Budget 2020: LNP slams state’s plunging net worth