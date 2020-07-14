Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Western Australia Police are searching for Albert, 2, in the Margaret River area. Source: Western Australia Police
Western Australia Police are searching for Albert, 2, in the Margaret River area. Source: Western Australia Police
News

Urgent search as 2yo disappears from room

by Charis Chang
14th Jul 2020 10:11 AM

Western Australian police are frantically searching for a two-year-old boy in the Margaret River area after he went missing overnight.

The boy named Albert was staying with family at accommodation on Wallcliffe Road and appears to have left the room some time during the night.

Albert is described as having dark coloured skin, short dark hair, brown eyes and wearing a maroon coloured top with Harry Potter motifs, similar to a photo that has been circulated by police.

Albert, 2, went missing in the Margaret River area. Source: Western Australia Police
Albert, 2, went missing in the Margaret River area. Source: Western Australia Police

 

Albert was wearing an outfit similar to this but with a Harry Potter design. Source: Western Australia Police
Albert was wearing an outfit similar to this but with a Harry Potter design. Source: Western Australia Police

If you have seen Albert or know of his whereabouts, please contact police immediately on 131 444.

Originally published as Urgent search as 2yo disappears from room

More Stories

children editors picks missing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Councillors vote for travel allowance in lieu of pay rise

        premium_icon Councillors vote for travel allowance in lieu of pay rise

        Council News One councillor is concerned about a ‘blowout’, saying one person alone could rack up $25,000 or more.

        Fresh concern for region's border police

        premium_icon Fresh concern for region's border police

        News ONE WEEKEND IN: Our region’s police reveal how open borders are travelling so far.

        Soil turned in exiciting Emu Swamp development

        premium_icon Soil turned in exiciting Emu Swamp development

        News The Deputy Prime Minister visited the dam site as the long-awaited project prepares...

        Redbacks fire in first hitout of season

        premium_icon Redbacks fire in first hitout of season

        Sport Underdogs heading into the first round, Stanthorpe have excelled under pressure in...