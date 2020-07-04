Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A popular brand of ice cream, sold nationally by supermarket giants Coles and Woolworths, has been recalled.
A popular brand of ice cream, sold nationally by supermarket giants Coles and Woolworths, has been recalled.
Breaking

Urgent recall on popular ice cream sold at supermarkets

by Erin Lyons
4th Jul 2020 8:37 AM

Supermarkets across the nation have been warned to pull a popular brand of ice cream from the shelves over fears it has been labelled wrongly.

Halo Top Australia is recalling its Chocolate Ice Cream (473ml) with a best before date of March 28, 2021, and a batch code of 9088, due to non-compliant labelling.

"In a small number of cases, a dairy-free labelled lid may be on a tub of dairy chocolate frozen dessert," a statement on the Food Standards Australia New Zealand website states.

Shoppers have been told to return the product with a full refund to be issued. Picture: Food Standards Australia New Zealand
Shoppers have been told to return the product with a full refund to be issued. Picture: Food Standards Australia New Zealand

"Any consumers who have a milk allergy or intolerance may have a reaction if the product is consumed."

Shoppers have been urged to return the product with a full refund to be issued.

Halo Top is a low-calorie alternative sold at Coles and Woolworths stores across the country.

The company produces a number of dairy-free flavours for vegan or lactose intolerant eaters on top of its standard dairy range.

Originally published as Urgent recall on popular ice cream

food recall

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One Nation critical of Emu Swamp Dam ‘road blocks’

        premium_icon One Nation critical of Emu Swamp Dam ‘road blocks’

        News Senator Malcolm Roberts toured the region speaking with producers about water security and infrastructure.

        COUNCIL UPDATE: Five things we learned from SDRC this week

        premium_icon COUNCIL UPDATE: Five things we learned from SDRC this week

        News Everything you need to know about council decisions on the Southern Downs.

        Restrictions ease today: What you can and can’t do

        Restrictions ease today: What you can and can’t do

        News QLD restrictions stage 3: What you can do from July 3

        Warm June not making producers’ blood run cold

        premium_icon Warm June not making producers’ blood run cold

        News A seasonal change is yet to be felt on the Granite Belt however growers aren’t...