Urgent recall of 20,000 Ford vehicles

The motoring company is recalling Ford Ranger utes built between December 19, 2017 and October 15, 2019 and Ford Everest SUVs produced between May 30, 2018 and October 16, 2018.

The recall was issued by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission and affects 20,968 cars nationally.

"Transmission fluid pump gear failure can cause a loss of hydraulic fluid pressure in the transmission, which can result in a loss of motive power," the recall states.

"This may increase the risk of an accident and may result in serious injury to vehicle occupants and/or other road users."

Ford will contact the owners of the affected vehicles to arrange for free inspections and repairs to be carried out.

This is the third recall Ford Rangers have been impacted by in just over a year.

In May 2019, a recall was issued for more than 89,000 Rangers built between March 1, 2016 and July 13, 2018.

The recall was due to fears some vehicles may have been fitted with front flexible brake hoses that are prone to failure.

Failure of the front brake hose could lead to a loss of brake fluid which would result in increased stopping distances.

That same month another recall was issued for models built between March 7, 2018 and April 13, 2018 due to concerns the front brake caliper could crack and lead to a loss of brake fluid.

