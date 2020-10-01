UPPLE A DAY: Grower finds quirky use for tainted fruit

UPPLE UP: John Savio has started Upple as a way to keep the production of his orchard growing.

A GRANITE Belt grower has found an innovative solution to ensuring no fruit is wasted in their orchard, turning blemished apples into a drink.

Produced by Savio Healthy Innovations, Upple turns whole apples with minor defects – including sunburn and hail damage – into a liquid with the no additives.

Founder John Savio said the product was coming from a “completely different” market.

“This goes back about four years and I saw there was a need because the apples that go to the supermarket have to be top quality stuff,” Mr Savio said.

“A lot of good fruit doesn’t quite meet that expectation.

“Our good fruit is still good fruit; this is just targeting anything that isn’t meeting that high expectation that supermarkets need.”

The Upple – pureed fruit drink.

Production of Upple is still in its early stages according to Mr Savio, who said “not a hell of a lot” of fruit was being used at the moment.

The drink, which is sold in some Brisbane IGA supermarkets and wholefood shops, has exceeded Mr Savio’s initial expectations.

“If someone had told me the amount of product we’d have sold, I would have laughed,” he said.

“It’s way more than we had ever thought.”

The year-long production process is one Mr Savio said was another chance to provide the family-run business security.

“We looked at things that other people aren’t doing; to be successful and innovate, and do something that wasn’t being done,” he said.

“It’s another business that in turn, if you haven’t got all the top-quality fruit in the orchard, you can still get a venture.”

