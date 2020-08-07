Menu
A young man has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after a horror Gympie region crash overnight. FILE PHOTO Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
Witness says crash victim’s mother cut him from car

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
7th Aug 2020 8:54 AM | Updated: 11:14 AM
A WITNESS on the scene of last night's horror crash at Imbil said the victim's mother helped cut him from the wreckage.

The young man, aged in his twenties, was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition after his car struck a pole on Yabba Creek Rd.

He had severe head and chest injuries.

Posting in a local community group, Tony Milekic said he was shaken by the crash after attending the scene himself.

"Airlifted as I write still stained and shaking," Mr Milekic wrote.

"Please take care out there (debris) and shards everywhere.

"I'm praying the driver pulls through ok as when I pulled him out of the car, his injuries (were) serious. Seemed stable in the end.

"Sadly his dear mum helped cut him out so hoping her reassuring voice and touch held his vital signs up.

"Here's to a healthy recovery dear friend."

EARLIER: Young man critical after car slams into pole at Imbil

A YOUNG man has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after his car struck a power pole at Imbil last night.

Queensland Ambulance Service reports indicate paramedics received a call to the incident on Yabba Creek Rd at 7.45pm.

"A male patient in his 20s was airlifted in a critical condition to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with head and chest injuries," a QAS media source said.

"A second male teenager was transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition."

