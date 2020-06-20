Menu
A truck driver is being flown to Mackay Hospital after he passed out at the wheel of his vehicle this morning.
UPDATE: Truckie flown to Mackay after medical episode

Kaitlyn Smith
20th Jun 2020 12:13 PM | Updated: 1:57 PM
UPDATE: Emergency services were called to a single-vehicle crash involving a truck at 8.24am this morning near Frankfield.

It is believed the driver suffered a suspected medical episode as he drove through the intersection of Frankfield Rd and Gregory Development Rd.

Subsequently, the man passed out behind the wheel, crashing off-road through a nearby tree and fence.

He was initially transported to Moranbah Hospital before being flown to Mackay Hospital for further treatment.

The man is reportedly in a stable condition.

 

Rescue crews attend the scene of a single-vehicle truck crash near Frankfield this morning.
INITIAL: A truck driver is being flown to Mackay Hospital following a single-vehicle accident near Frankfield this morning.

The incident occurred around 11am after the driver is believed to have passed out behind the wheel.

It is unknown at this time whether the man suffered a medical episode.

He is said to have also narrowly avoided colliding with a power pole on the Gregory Development Rd.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter attended the scene just before 11.30am.

The man is reportedly in a stable condition however, the extent of his injuries are unclear.

More to come.

