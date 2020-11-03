Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service are at the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey
Queensland Ambulance Service are at the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey
Breaking

UPDATE: Man taken to hospital after machinery rollover

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
3rd Nov 2020 7:50 AM | Updated: 8:38 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 8.20AM: A man in his 40s has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with back and neck injuries.

INITIAL: Emergency services are responding to reports of a workplace accident in North Rockhampton.

Just after 7.20am, it was reported machinery, believed to be a roller compactor, had rolled at a worksiteon Yaamba Rd, Parkhurst.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman, paramedics are on scene looking at one male patient, however, their injuries are unclear.

It is understood no one is trapped.

More to come.

More Stories

editors picks machinery rollover parkhurst workplace accident
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GIDDY UP: Melbourne Cup events ready to jump

        Premium Content GIDDY UP: Melbourne Cup events ready to jump

        News The race that stops the nation is making its way to the Granite Belt. Here’s where you can watch the race:

        ANALYSIS: The Southern Downs spots where Labor soared

        Premium Content ANALYSIS: The Southern Downs spots where Labor soared

        Politics Candidate claims Warwick is no longer part of a ‘safe LNP seat’ after surprise...

        Premier rules out union input on new Cabinet

        Premium Content Premier rules out union input on new Cabinet

        Politics Labor MPs stand ready to do whatever is asked of them

        ‘Landmark’ 68.5km exclusion fencing approved but not for all

        Premium Content ‘Landmark’ 68.5km exclusion fencing approved but not for all

        Rural ‘One of the most major infrastructure projects in our region for exclusion fencing...