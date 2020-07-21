Menu
Photo: Zizi Averill.
News

UPDATE: Man dies after Leichhardt Hwy rollover

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@apn.com.au
20th Jul 2020 6:40 PM | Updated: 21st Jul 2020 6:46 AM
Subscriber only

UPDATE 6.30PM:

A man has died after a single vehicle traffic crash on the Leichardt Highway.

The crash happened 15km north of the township of Taroom on Monday afternoon, July 20.

Preliminary inquiries suggest just after 2pm the roadtrain the man was driving left the carriageway for an unknown reason and rolled.

Sadly, the man died at the scene.

There remain some delays to the Leichhardt Highway with diversions in place.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations are continuing.

EARLIER: 

EMERGENCY services are on scene at a serious truck rollover north of Taroom that has closed the Leichhardt Highway.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the rollover occurred at 2.27pm on July 20.

"Paramedics have assessed one patient," he said.

The rollover occurred about 15km north of Taroom, on the way to Banana, according to a Queensland Police Service spokesman.

"It does look quite serious," the spokesman said.

More to come...

