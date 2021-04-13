UPDATE: Man arrested over alleged Depot Hill disturbance

Police are at the scene. FILE PHOTO

UPDATE, 6.10PM: A man has been arrested after an alleged disturbance at a private address in Rockhampton's Depot Hill on Tuesday.

While police were initially called to reports of a woman who allegedly had fuel thrown on her, police have confirmed that was not what had occurred.

It is not known whether the man was charged over the alleged incident.

INITIAL: Police are responding to reports of a disturbance in Depot Hill, where it is alleged a man has thrown fuel over a woman and smashed a window.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance on Quay Street about 2.15pm.

Reports suggest the man allegedly threatened to assault the woman at a private address.

Police are speaking to both the woman and man at the scene.

Queensland Ambulance Service was not required to attend as the woman was reportedly uninjured.