Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to a property north of Rockhampton to attend a horse fall accident. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to a property north of Rockhampton to attend a horse fall accident. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
Breaking

UPDATE: Man airlifted in serious condition after horse fall

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
26th Jul 2020 3:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE, 3.50PM: An elderly man has been airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious but stable condition after falling from a horse on a property north of Rockhampton.

The man, who was in his 70s, had come off his horse while doing yard work on the property in Ogmore.

QAS responded to the scene at 11.21am. RACQ Capricorn Rescue was also tasked to attend.

The man was treated for upper body and head injuries.

UPDATE 2.15PM: RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue was tasked to attend the Ogmore property where a man in his 70s fell from a horse.

It is understood the rescue team will airlift the injured man back to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.

INITIAL: Paramedics are racing to a property north of Rockhampton after receiving reports of a man falling from a horse.

The man, who is believed to be in his 70s, has reportedly fractured his collarbone after falling from a horse at Ogmore.

QAS paramedics are en route and a rescue helicopter may also be attending.

horse fall ogmore queensland ambulance service
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BE WARY: Family shaken after thieves’ targeted act

        premium_icon BE WARY: Family shaken after thieves’ targeted act

        News Police have issued a warning to the Stanthorpe community after thieves steal vintage car from a property.

        STATE ELECTION: Southern Downs candidates’ priorities

        premium_icon STATE ELECTION: Southern Downs candidates’ priorities

        News We asked state candidates what they’re focused on ahead of the October polls —...

        CROWNED: Stanthorpe’s favourite beautician

        premium_icon CROWNED: Stanthorpe’s favourite beautician

        News She used the coronavirus shutdown to launch a new at-home line of lashes being...

        Border officer hangs off truck in heated attempt at arrest

        premium_icon Border officer hangs off truck in heated attempt at arrest

        Crime WATCH: Tense exchange as motorist allegedly attempts to enter the Southern Downs...