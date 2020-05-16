Menu
A car has crashed into a Rockhampton home this afternoon.
Breaking

UPDATE: Lucky escape after car smashes into Rocky home

Kaitlyn Smith
16th May 2020 2:30 PM
UPDATE, 2.30pm: A male patient in his 70s has been transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital after his car crashed into a Norman Gardens residence this afternoon.

He is reportedly in a stable condition and escaped any serious injuries.

No individuals were inside the home at the time of the incident.

 

SIGNIFICANT: A car has smashed into a Norman Gardens home this afternoon.
INITIAL, 12.30pm: Emergency services are attending the scene after reports a car has crashed into a house on Farm St in Rockhampton.

The incident occurred around 12.15pm after a 70-year-old male driver lost control of his vehicle.

It is believed the man was travelling through a roundabout before he lost control and crashed into the garage of the Norman Gardens home.

 

A car has crashed into a Rockhampton home this afternoon.
Significant structural damage has been reported.

QAS and QFS are on site.

It is understood the male patient is in a stable condition and will be transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital.

No individuals were inside the home at the time of the incident.

