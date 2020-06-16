Menu
Police are currently responding to reports of an armed man inside a Rocky CBD business.
Breaking

UPDATE: CBD standoff with armed man ends

kaitlyn smith
16th Jun 2020 11:51 AM | Updated: 2:52 PM
UPDATE,1.30PM: A standoff near Rockhampton's old Australia Post Office on East St earlier this morning has ended peacefully.

Earlier reports confirmed a man had barricaded himself inside a bathroom on the building's upper-level around 11.30am.

It is understood he was armed with a knife and razor blades.

The man has since been transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital.

No injuries have been reported.

INITIAL, 11.50am: POLICE have descended on a Rockhampton CBD's business after reports a man armed with a knife and razors has been intimidating staff in the building.

It is understood the man entered the building next to Australia Post on East St around 11.30pm acting erratically and punching walls.

The suspect has been described as "quite unstable and very unpredictable."

It is believed the man has barricaded himself inside a bathroom on the building's second-level.

Police are working to ensure the building's safety for staff members inside.

More to come.

