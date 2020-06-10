Up to 80 jobs lost at Central Queensland coal mine

Up to 80 workers have been suspended from Anglo American's Dawson mine.

Up to 80 workers have been suspended from Anglo American's Dawson mine.

UP TO 80 Central Queensland mine workers are out of a job today after Anglo American made changes at its Dawson Mine.

Anglo American confirmed one shovel fleet, one excavator fleet and associated services would be suspended from this month.

Some disgruntled workers took to social media to vent their frustration over the move, claiming it was mainly labour hire workers that were sacked.

In a statement this afternoon, Anglo American said it would defer some production activities at the Central Queensland mine, to respond to 'deteriorating metallurgical coal prices' that have followed COVID-19 market impacts in customer countries and economies.

The mining giant said Dawson Mine sold a wide range of coking coal products, and to ensure the mine could respond to market circumstances, some 'swing' production activities that could only be economically justified at higher metallurgical coal prices would be deferred.

Anglo American's Metallurgical Coal business CEO Tyler Mitchelson said Dawson Mine employed more than 1550 people and made a significant contribution to local and regional communities and economies.

"It's important that we take these steps to ensure the mine's ongoing viability in the current challenging market circumstances," he said.