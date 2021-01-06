‘UP TO 60MM’: Stanthorpe braces for night of heavy rain

HEAVY RAINS: Stanthorpe residents are being warned to brace for potentially extreme weather. Picture: file

STANTHORPE is being warned to brace for a night of potentially extreme weather, with heavy rainfalls and even localised flash flooding in the forecast.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a “severe thunderstorm likely” prediction earlier today for the Granite Belt and Southern Downs, with 35mm – 60mm rainfall on the cards.

BOM then sent out an official thunderstorm warning for the same areas at 1.47pm.

BOM meteorologist Pieter Claassen confirmed Stanthorpe and the entire Southern Downs was likely in for a night of extreme weather, with the potential for damaging winds and localised flash flooding.

“The thunderstorms are going to be quite widespread this afternoon across (the region) and quite severe, especially around Warwick,” Mr Claassen said.

“As you get further south it’s likely it could become even more severe, with rainfall totals possibly 10mm or so higher around the Granite Belt.

“In the more widespread areas, we’ll probably see rainfall totals between 15mm and 40mm, and then in more isolated areas you could see up to 80mm.”

A south-easterly wind sweeping across the Southern and Darling Downs could then see even more rain hit the region tomorrow.

“The heaviest showers (tomorrow) will likely be in the morning period and then continue throughout the day,” Mr Claassen said.

“Showers will be most likely tomorrow and Friday, with a few over the weekend before clearing up a little bit.”

