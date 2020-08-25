UP IN THE AIR: Uncertainty hits 2021 show season

UNCERTAIN FUTURE: Committee members for the Stanthorpe Agricultural Show have started to evaluate the likelihood of next year’s show.

UNCERTAIN FUTURE: Committee members for the Stanthorpe Agricultural Show have started to evaluate the likelihood of next year’s show.

THE uncertainty on how long coronavirus restrictions will last into the new year has forced the Stanthorpe Agriculture Society to consider the likelihood of the 2021 show.

Queensland Ag Shows made the difficult decision to cancel all 128 remaining shows for this year, after social distancing regulations made it impossible to continue.

Stanthorpe Ag Society president Brett Boatfield said he couldn’t commit to any decisions given the current circumstances.

“We normally start preparing straight after our show; we start talking to acts to see if we can get them again or we can look for alternative entertainment,” Mr Boatfield said.

“We’re usually well into those preparations, but we haven’t done a thing this year.”

The annual show and rodeo held in January was the only event the society has put on this year, putting significant financial strain on the organisation.

Show Society president Brett Boatfield said committee members needed to start thinking “outside of the box” for next year’s event.

Mr Boatfield said committee members would do all they could to continue fundraising and keep the agricultural society alive.

“We can have up to 20 good events per year, but we’ve had bugger all,” he said.

“You’ve got to make an income. I’ll certainly be seeking government help to bail us out (for next year).”

With just over five months until the carnival atmosphere returns to the Granite Belt, the committee are beginning to think “outside of the box”.

“We don’t want to have the people lose interest in the show, or forget that it’s show time,” he said.

“We were talking about having like virtual competitions or competitions where they submit entries and have them on show over Facebook.

“We’ve got to make sure people have the show in their minds, especially if we’re going to have something different.”

MORE STANTHORPE STORIES

Pandemic could rob winemaker of final moments with sister

Anger as botanical gardens ‘deleted’ from budget

Coronavirus a lingering threat to Johnny Cash festival

COVID 2.0: Fresh fears of a second wave