UP FOR GRABS: Businesses on the market

FOR SALE: Six businesses on the market in the Granite Belt right now.

FOR SALE: Six businesses on the market in the Granite Belt right now.

THE market is full right now of booming businesses ready to be snapped up by savvy buyers.

From retail outlets to pubs and motels, the Granite Belt is ripe for entrepreneurs looking to get a bang for their buck.

Here are six businesses ready to be given a new life across the region.

Walter Mattarollo has owned his Hot Copper business for more than 30 years now.

HOT COPPER

After 32 years in the industry, Walter Mattarollo has decided it is time to hang up his tongs.

The heater and barbecue store is renowned for selling quality products year round.

While Mr Mattarollo said the decision to sell is one, he's considered for some time, he hopes his business has made a lasting impression on the community.

Located in the heart of town, Mr Mattarollo believes it's an ideal business for someone looking to make a career switch.

For more details on the sale of the store, click here.

Ballandean Tavern.

BALLANDEAN TAVERN

This popular pub on the New England Highway boasts a large main bar with six pouring taps, and the ability to comfortably seat 40-plus people inside and a further 50 outside.

The restaurant isn't the only area the current owners are looking to part ways with, with the motel listed in the asking price.

Four units, each with their own kitchenette, are listed at the Tavern.

With an asking price of $850,000, the pub itself has the earning capacity of $57,200 per year.

For more details.

High St Motor Inn.

HIGH STREET MOTOR INN

The completely renovated motel is in prime location as you drive into Stanthorpe.

Featuring 20 ground floor bedrooms, the High Street Motor Inn is targeted at both a tourism and corporate market with the facilities to accommodate large coaches.

As the only motel in Stanthorpe with a restaurant, the well looked after property is a bargain for those looking to get into the tourism and hospitality industry.

The current owners are asking for $695,000, with the motel boasting a strong earning potential.

Click here for more details on the sale.

Top of the Town tourism park.

TOP OF THE TOWN

On 20 acres as you drive into Stanthorpe's business district, Top of the Town is the business calling you didn't know existed.

With 210 sites in the prime location, the tourism park has been approved for further developments by council.

The proximity to town and easy accessibility to the New England Highway, Top of the Town is perfect for those looking for a serene lifestyle change.

For more information, click here.

REGAL CAFE

Trading for over 70 years, Regal Cafe is ingrained in Stanthorpe's history.

Located at 161 High St, the cafe is in the heart of town, with endless possibilities for new owners looking to take on the challenge.

While the current cafe has been closed for some time, a new lease is ready to be negotiated for any business owner looking to come in and give their own twist to on the region's food.

Click here for details.

The Vines Motel and Cottages Stanthorpe.

THE VINES MOTEL AND COTTAGES

A 3.5-star motel located on Quart Pot Creek, The Vines Motel and Cottages is waiting for a savvy owner to snap it up.

Featuring 26 rooms and two self-contained cottages, the location of the motel sells itself to tourists.

The current interest in the region has seen the motel record a number of forward bookings, with winter always guaranteeing a reward for investment.

The leasehold on the property is $735,000, with the current owner ready to part ways with the profitable motel.

For more information, click here.