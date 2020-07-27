‘Unsophisticated’ eBay scam unravelled

CAUGHT OUT: A 20-year-old has plead guilty to fraud after he sold a TV for $250 with no product.

AN “unsophisticated” scam to sell an imaginary $250 TV on eBay has left a Stanthorpe man reaching deep into his pockets to pay for his crime.

Mitchell Percy Lenard pleaded guilty to fraud after he took $250 for a TV he neither had nor intended to deliver.

Stanthorpe Magistrates Court heard the 20-year-old denied the money had been obtained by fraud when initially interviewed by police in February.

Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa said Lenard later said he just wanted the money, and “didn’t care where it came from”.

Magistrate Julian Noud noted the unsophisticated nature of Lenard’s fraud, however didn’t excuse his actions.

“Your offending on this occasion is both stupid and foolish in doing what you have done,” Mr Noud said.

“That person, trusting you to do the right thing, deposited that (money) into an account you had control and access to.”

Lenard pleaded guilty to one count of fraud.

He was fined $250 and ordered to pay $250 in restitution.

No conviction was recorded.

