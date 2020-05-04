Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will join the Australian National Cabinet meeting tomorrow to discuss opening borders with Australia.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will join the Australian National Cabinet meeting tomorrow to discuss opening borders with Australia.
Breaking

'Unprecedented': Big news for our borders

4th May 2020 4:08 PM

Australia and New Zealand will engage in "unprecedented" discussions tomorrow with the aim of creating a "bubble" that would allow international travel.

A Trans-Tasman travel "bubble" could be established between Australia and New Zealand, according to NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The idea to establish an exclusive travel zone that would open borders between the two countries was floated last week but has since escalated to a leadership level.

 

coronaviruspromo

 

Ms Ardern will join Mr Morrison and state leaders at the national cabinet meeting on Tuesday where the idea will be on the agenda.

"One key aspect of the plan to get New Zealand moving is work on the trans-Tasman bubble," Ms Ardern said.

"Both our countries' strong record on fighting the virus has placed us in the enviable position of being able to plan the next stage in our economic rebuild and include trans- Tasman travel and engagement in our strategy," she said.

It comes as Victoria reports a disturbing increase of 22 cases, nearly all of them connected to an outbreak at an abattoir.

Australia has now recorded more than 6800 cases of COVID-19, with 3036 in New South Wales, 1406 in Victoria, 1038 in Queensland, 438 in South Australia, 551 in Western Australia, 223 in Tasmania, 107 in the Australian Capital Territory and 29 in the Northern Territory.

The death toll stands at 96 after a male resident at Anglicare Newmarch House in Sydney's west died from the virus.

More Stories

Show More
australia coronavirus pandemic editors picks jacinda ardern nz outbreak scott morrison tourism trans-tasman bubble travel ban

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Target date for restaurants, cafes to reopen

        premium_icon REVEALED: Target date for restaurants, cafes to reopen

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has set an ambitious target for Queensland’s cafes and restaurants to be lifted out of coronavirus lockdown and reopened.

        Premier confirms back to school plan, dates

        Premier confirms back to school plan, dates

        Education FROM May 11, Kindy, Prep and Year 11 and 12 students will go back to school.

        Granite Belt records lowest temperature in Queensland

        Granite Belt records lowest temperature in Queensland

        Weather Suburb recorded the lowest temperature in Queensland this morning