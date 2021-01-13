UNPRECEDENTED: Animal cruelty numbers rise across Stanthorpe

SHOCKING: Abuse has increased across the Southern Downs.

SHOCKING: Abuse has increased across the Southern Downs.

THE cases of Stanthorpe animal cruelty have risen to “unprecedented” levels in 2020 where household pets suffer the brunt of harm.

Cruelty statistics released by the RSPCA show Stanthorpe had eight reports but the wider picture across the Southern Downs is much more alarming.

Warwick ranked among the top 20 offenders in the state with over 90 reports of cruelty recorded across the region in 2020.

The shocking statistics were a slight increase from 2019 where there were only 81 reports.

Despite, that statewide numbers have dropped, according to RSPCA media advisor Michael Beatty.

“It’s still been incredibly busy but the number of jobs has decreased slightly from last year, which I guess is a glimmer of hope,” Mr Beatty said.

RSPCA regional inspector Annie Carruthers said dog jobs were the most common call-outs, followed by livestock.

“The most common cases would be tethered dogs, insufficient shelter and failure to provide treatment,” she said.

Ms Carruthers also said there were pending cruelty cases across Southern Downs pending prosecution.

One example of shocking examples of this year was Poppy an emaciated dog who was rescued and adopted by RSPCA worker.

Statewide RSPCA inspectors investigated 17,146 complaints about animal cruelty and neglect and ambulance officers attended 29, 072 rescues in what they called a “full throttle” year.

Noteworthy incidents involved 26 dog/cock fighting, 58 jobs involving commercial breeders and seven involving rescue groups.

The maximum penalty for animal cruelty in Queensland is seven years in jail and $30,000 in fines.

FULL DATA HERE:

Warwick – 85

Rosenthal Heights – 5

Junabee – 3

Bony Mountain – 2

Pratten – 2

Silverwood – 2

Sladevale – 2

Leslie Dam – 1

Montrose – 1

Mount Tabor – 1

Allan – 1

Elbow Valley – 1

Freestone – 1

Maryvale – 1

Willowvale – 1

Womina – 1

Stanthorpe – 8

Springdale – 3

Amiens – 3

Broadwater – 1

Storm King – 1

Sugarloaf – 1