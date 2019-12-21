Western United star ‘not himself’ after head knock

Andrew Durante was forced off the field with concussion. Picture: Getty Images

WESTERN United is sweating on the results of concussion tests for captain Andrew Durante, who was taken from the Bankwest Stadium field on Friday night after being struck in the head with the ball.

The 37-year-old went down in the 79th minute of his team's draw with the Western Sydney Wanderers and was helped from the field by medical staff.

The New Zealand international reported dizziness, and coach Mark Rudan said Durante did not "look himself" as he came to the sideline, with the Wanderers scoring soon afterwards.

Rudan said Durante was shaken and would need to pass the proper protocols to be free to play his former team, Wellington Phoenix, in Ballarat next week.

"We've got to be very clear on that because it's a very complex and delicate situation when it comes to head injuries. You don't have to see it too many times to see how hard he took that on," Rudan said.

"Dura is very durable and a mentally strong character and for him to show those kinds of habits tells me that he's not in a good place.

Andrew Durante and Mark Rudan during their time together at the Phoenix. Picture: AAP

"We've got to go through the due process as per normal but like I said, he's a tough cookie."

Just eight minutes after the Wanderers scored, Rudan's men were able to rally to salvage the draw. They are unbeaten in their past three games.

They have won 10 competition points from a losing position this season, the most in the league.

"That says a lot about this spirit of the team and a lot about our identity as well," Rudan said.

"Everyone probably thought we were done and dusted when we conceded, but once again, great resilience, great character."

