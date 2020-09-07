Unique farmstay’s launch gives new life to historic site

OPENED UP: Judy Barnet with some of her lambs at the Glenlyon property.

OPENED UP: Judy Barnet with some of her lambs at the Glenlyon property.

A NEW farmstay is set to launch on the Granite Belt this month, offering visitors a unique opportunity to get up close with rare animal breeds.

Glenlyon Dam Holiday Cottage, located west of Stanthorpe, is home to seven breeds of sheep, goats and pigs.

Owner Judy Barnet said the opening of the farmstay was brought on by an unexpected career change.

“I have been made redundant from my job, which finishes in November,” Ms Barnet said.

“I thought I’d just give this a try and at least I’d have some income to pay for the farm bills.”

The property is also home to 130 different species of flora and fauna.

The 100-year-old recently refurbished Glenlyon Dam cottage.

A director for the Rare Breeds Trust of Australia, Ms Barnet said visitors at her farm had often encouraged her to open the cottage to visitors.

“They always say it would be fantastic for kids to see the different breeds of sheep,” she said.

“It’s a good opportunity to promote the rare breeds and teach children as well.”

The 100-year-old cottage is expected to open on September 20, with the first four days already booked out.

“I’ve really only shared it on my Facebook page and it’s been shared by word of mouth,” she said.

“I’ve had a lot of people share it though.”

As a pet-friendly site, Ms Barnet hoped there would be a spring rush at the cottage.

“We see a lot of people on weekends and school holidays heading off to the dam,” she said.

“There are so many baby lambs and goats – so this is definitely the best time.

“It’s a beautiful spot and we’re lucky to have it.”

For more information on how to book, click here.

Lambs at the farmstay.

MORE STANTHORPE STORIES:

Major backpackers’ renovations in rebranding move

Fresh face enlisted to help boost wine tourism

Granite Belt producers hit back at wine dumping claims

Revolutionary live music precinct planned for Stanthorpe