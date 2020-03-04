‘Unique dynamic’ ruling workplace

EMPLOYEES from Zealous Accounts are proving women are a force to be reckoned with in the workplace.

With International Women’s Day right around the corner, founder Jacque Birch thought it would be an ideal opportunity to thank the women who made the growth of her business possible.

Mrs Birch said she went from running her small business by herself to employing seven sets of hands within 18 months.

“My husband came to me and said he was going to have to go back to work because the money I was making wasn’t enough to financially support our six kids,” Mrs Birch said. “I just told him to watch me.”

All but one of the extra set of hands employed were women, something Mrs Birch didn’t intentionally plan on doing.

“We have a larger bookkeeping division that definitely has a bigger pool of female workers,” she said.

“It has given our family so many more opportunities and for my husband to be a stay at home dad.”

Although her recent success wouldn’t have been possible without the women of her business.

“We’re not just a bunch of people that work together.

“Our little group of women is really unique, we are like a family.

“It’s a different dynamic that I have never worked in before,” she said.

In such a competitive industry, she said the qualities of her staff is what makes them stand out.

“We aren’t just an end of year lodge my tax return.

“The nature of the job is that women can care for the client and treat the business as their own.

“It’s that gentle nature and compassion that we have which makes it so successful,” she said.