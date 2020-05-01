‘Despicable’: Banker jailed for life after torture horror

A man who raped, burned and bashed a woman so severely paramedics thought she was dead has been sentenced today.

A "SADISTIC" Brisbane bank worker has been jailed for life for taking pleasure in torturing a woman for three weeks by setting her alight, then stabbing her in the head with a screwdriver - leaving her at the "brink of death" with her face infested with maggots.

Nicholas John Crilley, 34, a former Commonwealth Bank staffer from Bulimba, appeared in the District Court in Brisbane today via video-link from prison, where Judge Anthony Rafter sentenced him to the maximum sentence of life for 55 charges.

The charges include assault, torture, rape and deprivation of liberty over the attack of the woman who was only 21 years old when she was tortured over 23 days in June 2017 at his Bulimba townhouse and a city hotel.

He was sentenced to life for the several of the charges of malicious acts with intent and rape, and 14 years for torture.

The humiliating torture included inviting her to choose how she wished to die - being shot and left to bleed to death or in a car crash.

Judge Rafter described his sickening torture of the woman as "callous and cruel" and he said he doubted Crilley's expressions of remorse were genuine, and that he was likely motivated by self-interest.

He also repeatedly burned her body with a cigarette lighter, acetone and boiling water, starving her, and forcing her to eat her own vomit and sleep on the floor or outside.

He boasted to a friend: "I've pummelled her so hard … she can't talk anymore".

She was then "hidden" by him for five days at the Tower Mill Metro hotel on Wickham Terrace in Spring Hill where the beatings continued until her upper lip detached from her face.

Her face was "degloved" of skin, 46 per cent of her body was burned including some full-thickness burns, and several bones in her face were broken, as well as her sternum.

He appeared aroused and "grinned and laughed" as he forced her to caommit degrading acts while severely injured.

She was found barely alive in Crilley's Bulimba townhouse on July 2, 2017 with injuries so bad police thought she'd been involved in an explosion.

Police who found her initially thought she was dead, until she groaned.

She was "attached to a bed" in the bottom floor of the townhouse wearing only a singlet and with her eyes swollen shut and unable to talk.

Judge Rafter said it was particularly "despicable" that Crilley had filmed his torture and depravity, and it was "deeply disturbing" that Crilley was sexually aroused and gained pleasure from his "systematic acts of deprivation and torture".

"You took pleasure in the infliction in pain," Judge Rafter said adding that despite being taken to the brink of death his victim had shown courage, dignity and perseverance.

Crilley has been in prison on remand for 237 days.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.