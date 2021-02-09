‘Unhinged’ stalker was ‘lying in wait’ in roof of home

A Labrador ice addict bit his partner's face, stalked the woman from inside the roof of her home and caused her to leap from a moving car in terror during a manic trip on the M1.

Marko Lipovac also smashed all windows in the younger woman's home, bombarded her with calls and texts and threatened to shoot her family.

Croatian-born Lipovac, who was addicted to methamphetamines (ice) during the offending in February and March last year, faced Southport District Court for sentencing on Monday.

The 38-year-old pleaded guilty to unlawful stalking, assault occasioning bodily harm, wilful damage (domestic violence offences) and possessing drug utensils - an ice pipe.

Crown prosecutor Gary Churchill said Lipovac's dangerous behaviour was "clearly unhinged" and his now-ex suffered from "psychological and emotional trauma".

He said it was "disturbing" Lipovac stashed himself in the roof cavity with a mattress.

"It seems the defendant had in fact gained entry to the house and to the roof cavity and set up a system there to close the door to the cavity with an electrical cord," Mr Churchill said.

"He was there when the complainant was there because she heard some noises coming from the roof. But later he then sent a text message, the contents of which could only be known by him if he had in fact been eavesdropping conversations between the complainant and others at the house."

Judge David Kent QC said it seemed Lipovac had been "lying in wait" and it was fortunate the woman "smelled a rat" and sought help from police, who could not find Lipovac.

Lipovac suggested to the woman he set "mantraps" in the home, the court was told.

Several days earlier, while helping the woman move house, Lipovac forced her into a car and drove drunk and at high speed from Labrador to Worongary, the court was told.

Judge Kent said the "terrified complainant was able to leap out and escape" at an M1 exit.

Defence lawyer Dominic Brunello said Lipovac suffered from post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) linked to his teenage involvement in the "ghastly" Serbian-Croation conflict.

He said Lipovac, who was living with a blood-clotting disorder, had been working to overcome his ice addiction and he handed over a raft of clean drug test results.

Mr Brunello also told the court Lipovac had a good work history, no similar violent offending in his history and was getting help for his PTSD, which predisposed him to drug abuse.

Lipovac was sentenced to a two-and-a-half-year overarching prison term, but was released on immediate parole. He had already spent 106 days behind bars.

