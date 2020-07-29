‘UNFAIR’: Small businesses blindside by price hike

PRICE HIKE: Australia Post parcel prices are expected to increase by 13.49 per cent, leaving regional small business owners wondering how they’ll compete.

GRANITE Belt businesses say a move by Australia Post to increase costs could devastate small business.

The rise of 13.49 per cent for parcel postage is predicted to impact regional and remote communities, where a “lower density of parcels” has been recorded.

Pink Poppies owner Lucielle Jensen said the price hike would make her small business less competitive in the online market.

“We have a flat rate; we may have to look at increasing that to cover the increase of Australia Post parcel fees,” Mrs Jensen said.

“It’s just an unfair disadvantage for all the people in the bush.”

Mrs Jensen launched her online store two years ago, priding her business on same-day dispatch.

Pink Poppies owner Lucille Jensen said the increase in parcel delivery fees would be an ‘unfair advantage’ for small business owners in regional towns.

While that service won’t change, she said the cost could see online shoppers choose other outlets.

“We provide a country service, when you buy from me, your parcel gets shipped that day and the stock is in the store,” she said.

“It makes it more challenging if we’re shipping from remote to remote (areas) because it’ll be more expensive.”

The increase has been slammed by Member for Maranoa David Littleproud, who said it was another “slap in the face” for small businesses.

“This is yet another example of regional businesses being put on the back foot by decisions made in capital cities,” Mr Littleproud said.

“Not only are these cost increases having a major impact on small businesses in regional areas, but they are also counterintuitive to post-COVID economic recovery.”

