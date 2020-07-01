Unexpected twist after trio's one-night stand

A married couple thought a threesome would be a one-night experience. But the trio became close and now there is a baby on the way.

A pregnant three way couple have insisted their baby will have three times as much love as a "normal child" - with the biological parents even hoping to let their girlfriend breastfeed.

Married couple Lo and Mike Taylor became a throuple after a one-night threesome with their now girlfriend, Jess Woodstock.

The night in June 2018 had unexpectedly turned into a deep emotional connection.

And soon three will become four after Lo and Mike naturally conceived a baby in March and are hoping for Jess to share the task of nursing the child.

"I know some women might be funny about letting another person nurse their child but we want to get as much of each of us in the baby as we can, because it's a 33 per cent share from each of us," Lo, 30 said.

"I wanted Jess to be in this baby as much as possible because it will look like me and Mike, so we want as much of her DNA as we can get too."

The trio from Denver, Colorado, admit they regularly face people who don't understand their lifestyle, with questions over their sex life and doubts about jealousy over the various intertwined relationships, however the loved-up clan continue to dismiss the negativity.

Instead they say their baby will have even more opportunities and everything it could "ever want".

"The first question that everyone asked us was 'who is carrying the baby?'" Lo said.

"Most people have been very sweet and thoughtful but even just a few months ago before we announced the pregnancy, we were seeing comments from people saying things like 'wait until one of them gets pregnant, we will see what happens then'.

"But we've been trying to have a baby together for over a year and when we found out we were pregnant it was one of the best things that ever happened to the three of us.

"These comments always come from people who wouldn't be able to handle this themselves, and that's OK because it's not for everyone."

College sweethearts, Lo and Mike got married after they graduated four years ago.

'SHOCKED' AFTER ONE NIGHT EXPERIENCE

But the adventurous pair, who had always discussed the excitement of having a threesome were left shocked when they realised they wanted much more than just a one-night experience with Jess, 31, who they met at a concert in June 2018.

"Before we met Jess our relationship was a lot more vanilla," Lo explained.

"We kept to ourselves but we always discussed how it would be fun to have a threesome with someone else."

Lo admitted that she was the one who approached one of Jess' friends to find out more about Jess.

"She started laughing and explained that Jess was polyamorous," Lo said.

"We didn't even know what that meant, I remember Mike and I had to google it."

ENHANCED SEX LIFE

While Lo said usually people think of a threesome as a "scary thing" because it could get "sticky", their experience was the opposite.

"I remember the day after we met Jess we were at her house and we both agreed we wanted to see more of this girl, we both just loved being around her, it was organic like any normal relationship," Lo said.

"Our sex life has definitely been enhanced having another person in the bedroom. It brings a whole new dynamic."

"We saw it as an enhancement to our marriage, it wasn't one sided, it wasn't just one of us making the decision."

Despite some initial concerns from Lo's family, who were as surprised as she was to learn that she was bisexual, the throuple was soon widely accepted by all three families and their friends.

But the three admitted that many people struggle to understand their triangular bond, with many questioning how Mike can handle two women, or questioning if Jess feels left out as she is not also married to her partners.

"People use the word girlfriend as a bit of a throwaway term of endearment so sometimes we have to spell it out for them and the look on their faces is priceless," Mike, 31 said.

"They usually go straight to the physical aspects when they start to ask questions but it's such a deeper love than just that."

After discussing their future as a three, the throuple decided to start trying for a baby, naturally conceiving their little miracle in March this year.

While Lo will be carrying the child, Jess intends to be involved as much as possible, acting as her home birth doula and will even nurse the baby by syncing up her cycle and hormones with Lo to stimulate milk production in her body.

"At this point I don't see myself bearing a child but to still be able to have that skin to skin contact with this baby and being able to nurture it in that way is so important to me," Jess said.

"Formula is the last resort and last thing that we want to give our baby so being able to take some of that burden off Lo so she is able to rest and recuperate is special too.

"Not a lot of women can say I'm going to take this shift off and let my girlfriend breastfeed tonight."

The trio's baby is due to arrive on December 26.

Originally published as Unexpected twist after one-night stand