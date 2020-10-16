Menu
COVID-19 brings forward ‘tsunami of difficulties’ for mental health
Undetected case fears as COVID-19 found in sewage

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
17th Oct 2020 10:17 AM
Coronavirus fragments have been detected in Brisbane sewerage water, despite Queensland recording no new cases of coronavirus.

Virus fragments were found in Wynnum, Sandgate and Maroochydore.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette young said those results could be the result of an undetected case.

The virus has not been detected in Subsequent tests of Townsville waste water, after virus fragments were found in the area's sewerage last week.

The total number of cases remains 1164 - four of which are active.

There were 4722 tests carried out on Friday.

It follows yesterday's announcement of two new cases, both of which are in hotel quarantine.

One is a miner recently returned to Cairns after being in Africa, the other is in hotel quarantine on the Gold Coast after arriving into Queensland from the US.

 

 

Dr Young said the virus fragments were a "trigger" to do more testing but not a cause to panic.

"We've got to remember these positive tests are not people, they're in sewerage," she said.

"It's probably someone who's had a confirmed case who has recovered and is still shedding virus.

"We genuinely don't know how long someone can continue to shed the virus."

Serology results for the Townsville woman who travelled to Cairns and Brisbane before testing positive in Melbourne have returned negative.


Dr Young said the Townsville woman who travelled to Cairns and Brisbane before testing positive in Melbourne likely did not have the virus when she was in Queensland.

"We managed to test the blood that was taken from her just before the left Queensland and that test was negative."

 

Originally published as Undetected case fears as COVID-19 found in Brisbane sewage

