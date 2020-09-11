UNDERDOG TO TOP DOG: How Redbacks’ defied TFL competition

ON TOP: Stanthorpe United Redbacks have hit the top of the ladder in the TFL’s premier league division.

THEY were the unknown team heading into the Toowoomba Football League’s premier division, but now the Stanthorpe United Redbacks are firming as competition favourites.

Halfway through the regular home and away season, the Redbacks are sitting on top of the ladder after a thrilling victory over St Albans at home.

Head coach Brad Rub commended the team’s commitment to the sport and dedication to turning up for each other.

“That’s been the most amazing thing this year, is the boys have really got together, from all the different clubs at the start with the insecurities and unknowns,” Rub said.

“They really look after each other and believe they’re in it together.

“They’re out there doing it for each other, they don’t want to let their mate down.”

The scrappy 2-1 victory over St Albans in wet and windy conditions will see the Redbacks compete for the President’s Cup at the end of the season.

Rub said it was important for players to not get too ahead of themselves.

“There’s still a long way to go - we’ve got to be careful of our mindset and not getting too ahead of ourselves,” he said.

“I’m sure no one likes the new team coming in and sitting on top of the table.

“We’ll expect some hard games and that’s all part of it.”

The Redbacks have a short turn around and will play USQ Saints tomorrow night at 5pm.

Rub hoped the side would be at full strength when taking to the pitch.

“I think we’ll be pretty close to our best 11,” he said.

“There will be some sore boys definitely today, but it’s all about recovery and making sure they look after themselves.”

